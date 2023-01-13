Ma Zhaoxu was once seen as a contender for the role of China’s ambassador to the US as well as foreign minister. Photo: Reuters
China promotes Ma Zhaoxu to top deputy for new Foreign Minister Qin Gang
- Deputy foreign minister Ma, 59, has been promoted to a full ministerial position and will oversee the daily affairs of the department
- Ex-UN envoy is noted for ‘rights with Chinese characteristics’ push and saying ‘there are no dissidents in China’ when activist Liu Xiaobo was jailed
