Ma Zhaoxu was once seen as a contender for the role of China’s ambassador to the US as well as foreign minister. Photo: Reuters
China promotes Ma Zhaoxu to top deputy for new Foreign Minister Qin Gang

  • Deputy foreign minister Ma, 59, has been promoted to a full ministerial position and will oversee the daily affairs of the department
  • Ex-UN envoy is noted for ‘rights with Chinese characteristics’ push and saying ‘there are no dissidents in China’ when activist Liu Xiaobo was jailed

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Jan, 2023

