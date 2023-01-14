Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will attend next week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday. Photo: AP
Vice-Premier Liu He to represent China at World Economic Forum, ministry confirms

  • Liu’s attendance in Davos, Switzerland, will be the first by a Chinese leader since the Covid-19 pandemic
  • If he meets with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, it will be their first in-person session, though they have held several video calls

Liu Zhen

Updated: 12:43am, 14 Jan, 2023

