Foreign Minister Qin Gang and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat meet at the union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s 5-nation African tour a show of solidarity, strategic importance, analysts say

  • Qin Gang’s first stop was Ethiopia, which borrowed US$13.7 billion from China between 2000 and 2020 and has been seeking to restructure its debts
  • China will encourage more interactions, Qin tells African Union Commission chairman in Addis Ababa

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 12:08pm, 16 Jan, 2023

