Foreign Minister Qin Gang and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat meet at the union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s 5-nation African tour a show of solidarity, strategic importance, analysts say
- Qin Gang’s first stop was Ethiopia, which borrowed US$13.7 billion from China between 2000 and 2020 and has been seeking to restructure its debts
- China will encourage more interactions, Qin tells African Union Commission chairman in Addis Ababa
