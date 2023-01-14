Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, greets Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, ahead of their meeting in Beijing last October. Photo: Xinhua
China and Vietnam have a shared future, President Xi Jinping says in Lunar New Year note to fellow communist leader
- Xi Jinping, who is also chief of the Chinese Communist Party, has greeted Vietnamese party counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong ahead of the Lunar New Year
- Pledge to deepen ‘comrades and brothers’ relationship comes as China’s ties with the West, especially the US, remain tense
