South China Sea: Philippine court ruling ‘will constrain’ future oil and gas quests with Beijing
- A 2005 South China Sea exploration deal with China and Vietnam failed to observe ‘constitutional safeguards’, Philippine top court rules
- Fact that defunct deal has been brought up again may have negative implications for Manila’s future maritime resource ventures with China, observers note
The Philippine Supreme Court’s decision to void a 2005 South China Sea oil exploration deal with China and Vietnam will bring uncertainty to joint cooperation in the resource-rich waters, according to regional observers.
The ruling by the top court on January 10 said the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking violated the Philippine constitution by allowing wholly owned foreign corporations to explore the country’s natural resources “without observing constitutional safeguards”.
Under the agreement, which expired in 2008, the Philippine National Oil Company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation carried out joint research on potential petroleum resources in the South China Sea.
The exploration area – covering 142,886 sq km (55,169 square miles) – included disputed and undisputed waters.
Beijing claims more than 80 per cent of the South China Sea, which is home to a wealth of natural resources, fisheries and trade routes. But these claims are hotly contested by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Ding Duo, deputy director at the Research Centre for Ocean Law and Policy at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said while the court’s decision would not significantly affect ties with China, it would become “a major constraint” on future oil and gas deals, as the risk of breaching the constitution would block Philippine leaders from pursuing such projects with Beijing.
He said even if Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr wanted to talk to China about cooperation in the disputed waters, his administration would have to be “very careful” to ensure any future agreement did not go against the law.
“From this perspective, this decision will become a major constraint on future cooperation in oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea,” Ding said.
Signed in 2005 in Manila, the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking was the first such agreement among rival claimants in the South China Sea.
The Philippine government said at the time that the deal was in the interest of building and maintaining peace, stability, security and prosperity in the contested waters.
When the agreement was signed, China was trying to improve relations with its Southeast Asian neighbours, including the Philippines, a treaty ally to the United States. Then Philippine president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo hailed the period as a “golden age” in ties with China.
However, relations quickly deteriorated after a 2012 stand-off at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, known in China as Huangyan Island.
Under the 2005 agreement, China was assigned to gather seismic data while Vietnam worked to process the information. The Philippines was in charge of conducting data interpretation.
But critics said that some 80 per cent of the area covered by the agreement was within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and that the Chinese company took on the most critical part of the job.
The deal was highly controversial in the Philippines, according to Dai Fan, a Philippine affairs expert with Jinan University in Guangzhou.
“Of course, the fact that it is now being brought up again after so many years may have some potentially negative implications for maritime cooperation between China and the Philippines under President Marcos Jnr.”
The court decision was announced only days after Marcos agreed to revive similar talks with China during his state visit to Beijing. Marcos was the first foreign leader to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping this year, and the two sides signed 14 deals, including pacts on infrastructure, maritime security, agriculture and tourism, during his trip.
In a joint statement released after Xi and Marcos met last week, the two sides agreed to “resume negotiations on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea as early as possible”, while managing differences on the disputes there.
Ding agreed that the timing of the court’s decision was sensitive because the agreement had expired more than a decade ago.
“Bringing up the issue now can easily draw public attention and, given the fact that the ruling is an official one, it can hold back both Beijing and the Marcos administration when it comes to joint development in the South China Sea,” he said.
Disagreements remained deep on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, he noted.
From China’s perspective, joint development is a temporary arrangement to ensure that territorial disputes do not affect economic development while those differences remain unresolved, according to Ding.
“But from the Philippines’ point of view, such discussions on joint exploration may only be a part of energy cooperation with China rather than part of the efforts to resolve the South China Sea disputes,” he said, noting that the Marcos government had made no clear commitments on such joint development in the statement with Beijing.