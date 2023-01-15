An attempt to capture public opinion in China towards the US and Europe has found negative perceptions towards the United States are not matched by views of European countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese are much more negative about US than Europe, survey finds
- Study finds more educated, urban Chinese see the US less favourably than they view European nations, with Germany the favourite
- Findings offer counterpoint to recent Pew survey results showing negative views of China at near or historic highs in many of the 19 countries polled
