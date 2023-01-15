The WHO has asked China for a more detailed breakdown of Covid data by province over time. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
The WHO has asked China for a more detailed breakdown of Covid data by province over time. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Diplomacy

Covid in China: WHO chief calls for more details on cases and sequences

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says information releases are giving a better picture of overall situation but further data needed for analysis
  • Call comes as China releases its first death toll numbers since pivot away from zero-Covid

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:01pm, 15 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The WHO has asked China for a more detailed breakdown of Covid data by province over time. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
The WHO has asked China for a more detailed breakdown of Covid data by province over time. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE