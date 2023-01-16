Since January 8, China-bound travellers have not needed to quarantine upon arrival but they must still take Covid-19 tests and submit online health declarations. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China reminds travellers, airlines about Covid-19 test rules for arrivals

  • Chinese embassies in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo alert passengers about PCR testing requirements, say customs will conduct spot checks
  • While the entry guidelines are not new, the announcement comes as Beijing clashes with the US, Japan and South Korea over curbs on tourists

Updated: 1:37pm, 16 Jan, 2023

