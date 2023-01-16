A Standard Gauge Railway linking the port of Mombasa in Kenya with three other East African countries through China’s Belt and Road Initiative may not proceed as planned. Photo: Bloomberg
Belt and Road Initiative
Uganda turns away from belt and road rail deal as China stalls on loans

  • Kampala cancels US$2.3 billion construction deal over funding delays, looks to Turkish company to take over the project
  • Analysts say the landlocked East African country’s decision could affect the viability of neighbouring Kenya’s SGR railway

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 4:15pm, 16 Jan, 2023

