Xie, who is tipped to replace Qin Gang as the next Chinese ambassador to the US, also accused “certain countries” of competing unfairly against China.

“Competition should be fair and reasonable, with you catching up with me instead of you killing me,” Xie told academics and foreign business leaders in Beijing.

“To win a competitive advantage, certain countries use the state apparatus … and violate the rules of the market and economic laws, waging tariff wars, trade wars, technology wars, chip wars and wars on rules in an attempt to suppress and deprive other countries’ rights to development, which is unjustified.”

In what Beijing considers an effort to contain China, Washington has been seeking to persuade allies, including Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea, to join its export restrictions of advanced chips – the small but highly complex semiconductors that are vital for everything from self-driving cars to weapon manufacturing – to China.

During a meeting at the White House on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told US President Joe Biden that he supported the administration’s attempt to tighten China’s access to advanced chips with export restrictions.

However, he stopped short of saying if Japan would match the sweeping export controls on key chip-making technologies and equipment that Washington imposed in October.

Xie said that as two major global powers, China and the US should expand cooperation, not confrontation, which he said “would eventually hurt the interests of the two countries and the world, no matter if it is a cold war, hot war, trade war or technology war”.

“Defining China as the most significant geopolitical threat, creating a small circle against China, following the example of containing the Soviet Union to suppress China, and besieging China through geopolitics such as the Indo-Pacific strategy – all these efforts are doomed to be futile,” Xie said.

Xie, 58, is a veteran US expert who has been the vice foreign minister in charge of Beijing’s matters with Washington since 2021. Previously, he served more than four-years as the foreign ministry’s commissioner in Hong Kong.

Xie has been known to lay down Beijing’s red lines in Washington and had insisted that the White House take action to repair relations between the two countries during his 2021 meeting with US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, who was among the first senior US officials of the Biden administration to visit China.

However, there has been speculation that China, now struggling in troubled ties with the US, India and Japan, may moderate its tone towards the US, though some experts doubt if any significant changes will happen.

On Monday, Xie also defended Beijing’s recent move to suspend visa applications from Japanese and South Koreans.

“When China strengthened its control during the Covid-19 pandemic, some countries asked China to open up, but now that China has opened up … these countries are instead imposing unreasonable restrictions on China, which the Chinese people do not understand,” Xie said.