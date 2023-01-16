Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang says the Palestinian issue concerns regional peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang calls on Israel to stop worsening Palestine issue with provocation
- Call from Qin comes after Israeli minister’s visit to Jerusalem holy site draws Palestinian outcry and condemnation from Islamic world
- Chinese foreign minister wraps up five-nation Africa tour with stop in Egypt and meeting with Arab League secretary general
