China’s harsh zero-Covid policy may be dead, but its legacy lives on. Beijing stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean and Japanese nationals last week, the first countries to face retaliation over what it called “discriminatory entry restrictions” imposed on Chinese travellers. It was one of the first decisions Qin Gang made as the new foreign minister. But Qin, or anyone else in Beijing, has yet to explain why South Korea and Japan are being targeted when more than two dozen other countries and the European Union all require Covid testing for travellers from China. Beijing’s ally North Korea and Morocco have gone further, with a total ban on arrivals from China. Meanwhile, China’s “iron brother” Pakistan requires proof of vaccination, and a mandatory test is imposed on Chinese nationals crossing land borders into Russia – a nation President Xi Jinping once called China’s “best friend”. Given the widespread criticism over China’s lack of Covid data transparency and uncertainty over the scale and impact of the current outbreak, it is hard not to feel concerned about the huge surge in cases. Most of my friends, colleagues and relatives in mainland China have been infected with the virus since the zero-Covid policy was abandoned in early December. They remain exasperated about what has unfolded and why, as Beijing tries to play down the severity of the situation. The irony of the travel restrictions is that China also requires negative test results from both its own citizens and international travellers, after it dropped compulsory quarantine for arrivals. International relations experts I have recently spoken with have voiced frustration and concern over what they see as selective retaliation by Beijing, done at a sensitive time for China. It looks like a diplomatic own goal that could alienate the neighbours, just when Beijing needs them most. Liu Jiangyong, a Japan expert at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said pandemic control should be more about the people than ties with other nations. “Despite the misgivings between China, Japan and South Korea, it would be better not to politicise Covid – it should be treated as a non-traditional security issue,” Liu said. He and other experts urged Beijing to be more cautious in dealing with both Seoul, a swing state in the US-China rivalry , and Tokyo, which is seeking to justify its controversial rearmament plan by portraying a rising China as an existential danger. How political and economic pressure led to Beijing’s zero-Covid U-turn Nearly three years ago, at the start of the pandemic, China’s foreign ministry was praising South Korea and Japan for their “friendly understanding, support and help” while accusing the United States of “badmouthing China”. Things have changed since then, with recent polls showing South Koreans and Japanese hold what could be the most negative perceptions of China in the world. A survey by the Central European Institute of Asian Studies in September found that over 80 per cent of 1,363 South Koreans had negative to very negative views of China. That apparently goes back to Beijing’s coercive policies targeting South Korea’s trade, cultural and tourism sectors after Seoul deployed a US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence anti-missile system in 2017, which Beijing sees as a security threat. China’s double standard on Covid travel controls offers clues as to what its hierarchy of nations might look like in the post-pandemic era, and how Beijing identifies friends and foes in the face of a US-led effort to contain it. While Beijing still treads carefully with Washington – a declining but dominant power – its varying attitudes to other nations suggest that it sees itself as a status quo power ready to leverage its influence. It tends to have an affinity for other autocratic regimes such as Russia, North Korea and Iran, and is willing to use trade and investment to lure middle powers and developing nations from the US. But Beijing does not respond well to criticism, especially when it is directed at the leadership and ruling Communist Party – and it won’t hesitate to strike back.