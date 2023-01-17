US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is under pressure to seek the release of US citizens detained in China when he travels to Beijing. Photo: AFP
China plans for Antony Blinken trip, urges US to ‘stick to dialogue’
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing is making arrangements for US secretary of state’s visit, but does not confirm dates
- Politico reports Blinken will travel in early February and is expected to push for resumption of talks suspended after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan tour
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is under pressure to seek the release of US citizens detained in China when he travels to Beijing. Photo: AFP