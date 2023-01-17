US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is under pressure to seek the release of US citizens detained in China when he travels to Beijing. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China plans for Antony Blinken trip, urges US to ‘stick to dialogue’

  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing is making arrangements for US secretary of state’s visit, but does not confirm dates
  • Politico reports Blinken will travel in early February and is expected to push for resumption of talks suspended after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan tour

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 6:23pm, 17 Jan, 2023

