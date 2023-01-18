Taiwanese and American officials held talks in Taipei under the new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘should be wary’ as US, Taiwan seek closer economic ties
- As four days of trade talks wrap up, analysts say mainland China may need to choose between carrot and stick in response
- ‘US will pressure Taiwan’ not to work closely with Beijing and reducing reliance will be part of agreements, according to observer
Taiwanese and American officials held talks in Taipei under the new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Photo: Reuters