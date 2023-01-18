Taiwanese and American officials held talks in Taipei under the new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese and American officials held talks in Taipei under the new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘should be wary’ as US, Taiwan seek closer economic ties

  • As four days of trade talks wrap up, analysts say mainland China may need to choose between carrot and stick in response
  • ‘US will pressure Taiwan’ not to work closely with Beijing and reducing reliance will be part of agreements, according to observer

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Jan, 2023

