Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

Biden and Kishida agreed US and Japan must stabilise relations with China, officials say

  • White House adviser Kurt Campbell and Japanese ambassador Koji Tomita say the two leaders see an economically stressed China as a potential source of instability
  • ‘There was a recognition that both of us need to strike the right balance between responding to the challenges posed by China and ensuring stability,’ Tomita says

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:10am, 18 Jan, 2023

