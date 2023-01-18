Chinese tourists arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on January 9. Thailand has earned Beijing’s praise for welcoming travellers from China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top Chinese diplomats urge EU, Asian nations to drop travel restrictions

  • China’s envoy to the European Union asks industry leaders to ‘speak out’ against ‘unfavourable factors’ hindering tourism recovery
  • Thailand and Malaysia earn praise from senior Beijing officials for welcoming Chinese travellers

Teddy Ng
Updated: 4:30pm, 18 Jan, 2023

