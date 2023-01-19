Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was given a lifetime achievement award by the US chapter of the China General Chamber of Commerce in New York. Photo: Getty Images
Path to military conflict diverted by Xi-Biden summit: Kissinger
- US elder statesman who helped re-establish ties with China in the 1970s urges Washington and Beijing to continue engagement
- The former secretary of state’s remarks were made in pre-recorded address to China business group’s Lunar New Year gala in New York
