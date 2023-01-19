Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the European Union, spoke to state broadcaster CGTN about bilateral relations. Photo: CGTN
China and EU ties still on ‘very good’ ground, Chinese envoy says in call to drop mutual sanctions, revive trade pact
- Europe views Beijing as a rival but respects its position on issues like the war in Ukraine, Chinese ambassador Fu Cong tells CGTN
- China has proposed to the EU that both sides ‘lift sanctions simultaneously’, Fu says
