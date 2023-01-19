Crude oil prices spiked in 2022, boosting export values for petroleum-rich countries such as Nigeria. Photo: AFP
China-Africa trade hits record US$282 billion with boost from Beijing and soaring commodity prices
- Chinese initiatives to address imbalance and import more African agricultural goods help grow trade by 11 per cent in 2022
- Surges in oil, copper and cobalt prices bolster value of exports from resource-rich continent
Crude oil prices spiked in 2022, boosting export values for petroleum-rich countries such as Nigeria. Photo: AFP