Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has urged Israel to stop provocations that worsen the Palestinian issue. Photo: AFP
Why China’s strong words for Israel on Palestine issue are unlikely to be backed up with action
- From new Foreign Minister Qin Gang to EU envoy Fu Cong, China has ramped up the rhetoric on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- But Beijing has invested little political capital in the issue, being more keen to burnish its image and shore up economic ties in the region, experts say
