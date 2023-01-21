Recent talks by US, Japanese and South Korean leaders have focused on three-way cooperation among their countries. Photo: Shutterstock
How US-led alliance aims to mend Japan-South Korea ties and rein in China
- Washington hopes ‘trilateral’ strategy will contain Beijing, while Seoul seeks to deter Pyongyang, observer says
- But controversy over Japanese compensation for WWII victims and South Korean reliance on Chinese trade could limit cooperation
