Recent talks by US, Japanese and South Korean leaders have focused on three-way cooperation among their countries. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

How US-led alliance aims to mend Japan-South Korea ties and rein in China

  • Washington hopes ‘trilateral’ strategy will contain Beijing, while Seoul seeks to deter Pyongyang, observer says
  • But controversy over Japanese compensation for WWII victims and South Korean reliance on Chinese trade could limit cooperation

Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Jan, 2023

