epa10040088 An Air China airplane lands at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, 29 June 2022. China has reduced the quarantine period for overseas arrivals with travelers being required to stay seven days in a government-run facility then another three days in home isolation. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
China refuses to lift suspension on multiple-entry visas despite appeal from thousands of Chinese-Americans
- Beijing has said 10-year visas issued before the pandemic remain suspended, even though new applications are allowed
- Chinese-Americans who benefited from the scheme said they have been unable to visit family for three years as a result of the pandemic
