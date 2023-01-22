A Russian naval frigate and a helicopter take part in a joint naval drills with Chinese warships last month. Photo: Xinhua via AP
South Africa ‘plays China and Russia’ card against US with joint naval exercise
- The exercises have been condemned by Washington, but are seen as giving a PR boost to Moscow amid its ongoing war against Ukraine
- Some defence analysts believe the drills in a strategically important sea route off the Cape may become a regular event
A Russian naval frigate and a helicopter take part in a joint naval drills with Chinese warships last month. Photo: Xinhua via AP