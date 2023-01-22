US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands in the “Door Of No Return” on Goree Island, Senegal on Saturday. Photo: AP
China may be prepared to join Zambia debt deal: US treasury secretary Yellen
- The potential multilateral deal is seen as a crucial test case for efforts to help developing countries find relief from sometimes crushing external debt
- Janet Yellen met her Chinese counterpart, Liu He, in Zurich on Wednesday. On Friday she said China’s response to Zambia’s situation had been ‘constructive’
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands in the “Door Of No Return” on Goree Island, Senegal on Saturday. Photo: AP