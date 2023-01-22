The Taliban says it will take “strong measures” to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and organisations in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

China makes Lunar New Year appeal to Taliban to protect citizens in Afghanistan

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang issues request in call with Taliban counterpart just weeks after attack on Chinese-owned hotel in Kabul
  • Qin also reaffirms Beijing’s support for the Taliban to establish ‘a broad and inclusive political structure’

Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Jan, 2023

