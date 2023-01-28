The African Union has been pushing for decades to win representation on international bodies like the UN Security Council. Photo: AFP
China gives support to Africa push for seat at G20, UN Security Council

  • Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Beijing’s envoy in Brazzaville each addressed the issue at separate events in Ethiopia and the Republic of the Congo
  • African Union leader says representation is a ‘burning issue’ for the continent, but observers believe G20 membership will be easier to achieve

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

