On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane that the timely conclusion of Zambia’s debt treatment was a top priority for the US Treasury. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing tells US to fix own debt problems after Yellen calls China a barrier to solving Zambia crisis
- Chinese embassy in Zambia responds to US Treasury secretary’s comment that progress from China on a debt deal with Zambia had taken too long
- Yellen says she discussed Zambia debt with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Davos last week and ‘our talks were constructive’
