Reports of a trip to the self-ruled island by newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy have sparked more concerns about US-China relations. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China will retaliate if Kevin McCarthy visits Taipei, but with less fury, observers say

  • Reports of trip to the island by new US House speaker spark more concerns about US-China relations
  • But Chinese military reaction likely to be milder than Nancy Pelosi’s visit, with long-term interests unchanged

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:30pm, 24 Jan, 2023

