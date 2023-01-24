Reports of a trip to the self-ruled island by newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy have sparked more concerns about US-China relations. Photo: AFP
China will retaliate if Kevin McCarthy visits Taipei, but with less fury, observers say
- Reports of trip to the island by new US House speaker spark more concerns about US-China relations
- But Chinese military reaction likely to be milder than Nancy Pelosi’s visit, with long-term interests unchanged
