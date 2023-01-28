A China Coast Guard vessel is monitored by an Indonesian naval ship during a patrol at Indonesia’s EEZ north of the Natuna Islands, in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: how Beijing might respond as Southeast Asia bands together on rival claims

  • Vietnam-Indonesia EEZ deal comes at a time when Beijing faces increased pushback in the South China Sea, both from rival claimants and the US
  • As rivals race to settle sea boundaries ahead of a code of conduct, China must boost ‘deterrence’ of acts that provoke its interests, analyst says

Laura Zhou
Updated: 12:36pm, 28 Jan, 2023

