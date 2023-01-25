Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Americas
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells Latin American-Caribbean nations China will take ties to ‘new era’ as influence concerns West

  • In video address to CELAC, Xi says world ‘is in a new period of turbulence and transformation’ and challenges need solidarity and closer cooperation
  • With the current trajectory of growth in trade, China could become the region’s top trading partner as early as 2035

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE