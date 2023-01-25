Chinese workers at the inauguration of production drilling at Uganda’s Kingfisher oilfield on the shores of Lake Albert. Photo: AP
Drilling starts at China oil giant’s controversial Ugandan field
- First rig commissioned at CNOOC Uganda’s Kingfisher oilfield as more than 70 African civic groups predict environmental peril
- Uganda has partnered with the Chinese company and France’s TotalEnergies to exploit the estimated 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil
Chinese workers at the inauguration of production drilling at Uganda’s Kingfisher oilfield on the shores of Lake Albert. Photo: AP