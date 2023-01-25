Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, left, speaks with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, during their meeting at the State House in Lusaka on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, left, speaks with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, during their meeting at the State House in Lusaka on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

World Bank chief says China’s actions delay Zambia debt restructuring deal

  • ‘China is asking lots of questions in the creditors committees and that causes delays, that strings out the process,’ David Malpass says
  • IMF head Kristalina Georgieva expresses confidence Zambia and creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, can sign restructuring deal by April 1

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:16pm, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, left, speaks with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, during their meeting at the State House in Lusaka on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, left, speaks with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, during their meeting at the State House in Lusaka on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE