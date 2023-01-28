PLA Navy ships leave port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on December 20 for a joint drill with Russian vessels in nearby waters. Photo: Xinhua
China’s naval drill with South Africa and Russia ‘more about political symbolism than military benefits’

  • Exercise Mosi II will be held off coast of South Africa next month and is seen as another sign of the resumption of China’s military diplomacy after pandemic
  • Some analysts said the political value of Beijing developing relations with the host far outweighed the military benefits from the exercise

Kristin Huang
Updated: 6:00am, 28 Jan, 2023

PLA Navy ships leave port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on December 20 for a joint drill with Russian vessels in nearby waters. Photo: Xinhua
