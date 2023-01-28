PLA Navy ships leave port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on December 20 for a joint drill with Russian vessels in nearby waters. Photo: Xinhua
China’s naval drill with South Africa and Russia ‘more about political symbolism than military benefits’
- Exercise Mosi II will be held off coast of South Africa next month and is seen as another sign of the resumption of China’s military diplomacy after pandemic
- Some analysts said the political value of Beijing developing relations with the host far outweighed the military benefits from the exercise
PLA Navy ships leave port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on December 20 for a joint drill with Russian vessels in nearby waters. Photo: Xinhua