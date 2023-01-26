Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Australia to mark its national day on January 26. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Xi message affirms China-Australia ties are going in ‘right direction’

  • In an Australia Day note to the Australian governor general, the Chinese leader said the two countries are looking to the future
  • Relations have improved since last year’s change of government in Canberra, with trade talks expected within months

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:36pm, 26 Jan, 2023

