Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Australia to mark its national day on January 26. Photo: Xinhua
Xi message affirms China-Australia ties are going in ‘right direction’
- In an Australia Day note to the Australian governor general, the Chinese leader said the two countries are looking to the future
- Relations have improved since last year’s change of government in Canberra, with trade talks expected within months
