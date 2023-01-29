Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will begin a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan on Sunday. Photo: dpa
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

As Nato chief visits South Korea and Japan, China will be high on agenda

  • Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during trip
  • Analysts say it could lay the groundwork for Indo-Pacific security partnership, but Beijing’s response is likely to be measured

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Jan, 2023

