European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Friday that the EU agrees with the US goal of impeding China’s chips industry. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU to stand with US in ‘depriving China of the most advanced chips’, trade official says
- ‘You will always find Europe by your side when it comes to ensuring our common security in technology,’ Thierry Breton, EU internal-market commissioner, says
- He also urges a closer EU-US alignment on rare earths to ‘reduce collective reliance on Asia’
