European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Friday that the EU agrees with the US goal of impeding China’s chips industry. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU to stand with US in ‘depriving China of the most advanced chips’, trade official says

  • ‘You will always find Europe by your side when it comes to ensuring our common security in technology,’ Thierry Breton, EU internal-market commissioner, says
  • He also urges a closer EU-US alignment on rare earths to ‘reduce collective reliance on Asia’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:53am, 28 Jan, 2023

