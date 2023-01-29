South Korea has extended its restrictions on short-term visas for Chinese travellers, citing concerns about a Covid-19 resurgence following Lunar New Year gatherings. Photo: AP
China resumes issuing visas to Japanese citizens, easing retaliation over Covid travel curbs
- Beijing’s embassy in Tokyo says it has ended visa suspensions imposed after Japan tightened pandemic-related restrictions on Chinese travellers
- The reason behind the sudden shift is unclear, but it follows Japan’s announcement that visa services in China have returned to normal
South Korea has extended its restrictions on short-term visas for Chinese travellers, citing concerns about a Covid-19 resurgence following Lunar New Year gatherings. Photo: AP