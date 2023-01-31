Countries such as Kenya and Tanzania have suspended the slaughter of donkeys because of livestock shortages. Photo: Handout
Demand for traditional Chinese medicine ejiao fuelling illicit trade in donkey skins that ‘risks sending African rural poor backwards’
- Researchers warn that the lucrative market has seen poachers killing poor farmers’ animals for the hides needed to make the ‘medicine for emperors’
- Whole villages are reported to have found their animals killed or stolen overnight and many countries have banned the slaughter or exports as a result
