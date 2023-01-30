People attend a protest at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, where 10 Palestinians died in a raid by Israeli forces. Photo: EPA-EFE
China urges ‘restraint’ as death toll in Israeli raid on Palestinian refugee camp rises to 10
- Beijing ‘deeply saddened’ by casualties in West Bank city of Jenin, calls on ‘Israel in particular’ to stop violence from ‘spiralling out of control’
- Chinese foreign ministry says conflict continues because a ‘two-state solution has not been delivered’, echoing comments by FM Qin Gang in Egypt
People attend a protest at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, where 10 Palestinians died in a raid by Israeli forces. Photo: EPA-EFE