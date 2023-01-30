US measures aimed at putting pressure on Russia’s Wagner group includes sanctions on a Chinese satellite company. But the firm, Spacety, denies helping Russia in the Ukraine war or working with the Wagner group. Photo: Reuters
US measures aimed at putting pressure on Russia’s Wagner group includes sanctions on a Chinese satellite company. But the firm, Spacety, denies helping Russia in the Ukraine war or working with the Wagner group. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese satellite start-up named in US sanctions aimed at Wagner group denies aiding Russia in Ukraine war

  • Spacety denies breaching any foreign rules or laws and says it has not had ties with Russia since Moscow came under international sanctions
  • US Treasury says Spacety provided radar satellite imagery ‘to enable Wagner combat operations’ in Ukraine

Kinling Lo
Updated: 5:35pm, 30 Jan, 2023

