Czech president-elect Petr Pavel after the announcement of his landslide victory. Photo: EPA-EFE
Czech president-elect Petr Pavel risks Beijing’s anger with phone conversation with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen
- The former general said he was planning to talk to the island’s president following his landslide election victory
- The move is certain to infuriate Beijing, which will see the move as a breach of its sovereignty
