The risk of a conflict between the Chinese and US militaries has increased as both sides boost deterrence capabilities, experts say. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan warnings show US military is preparing for war, Chinese analysts say
- Risk of conflict between Chinese, US militaries has increased as both sides boost deterrence capabilities, experts say
- Top US commanders have predicted military conflict with China may happen in the near future
