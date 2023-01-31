Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press
China urges Saudi Arabia to help speed up efforts for Gulf free-trade zone
- Foreign Minister Qin Gang tells his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the two sides should strengthen economic cooperation
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East to try to bolster Washington’s position as China’s influence grows
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press