Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Middle East
China /  Diplomacy

China urges Saudi Arabia to help speed up efforts for Gulf free-trade zone

  • Foreign Minister Qin Gang tells his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the two sides should strengthen economic cooperation
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East to try to bolster Washington’s position as China’s influence grows

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom in December. Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Press
READ FULL ARTICLE