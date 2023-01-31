Dutch firm ASML has a global monopoly on advanced lithography technology and the production of equipment critical for making semiconductors. Photo: Handout via Reuters
China urges Netherlands to safeguard supply chain and keep trade open in face of US curbs on advanced chip tech
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang asked Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra to ‘promote an open and orderly international trade environment’
- Senior US and Dutch officials met in Washington the same day to discuss the importance of advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility
Dutch firm ASML has a global monopoly on advanced lithography technology and the production of equipment critical for making semiconductors. Photo: Handout via Reuters