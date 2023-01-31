Henry Paulson said the two sides should try to improve cooperation. Photo: Bloomberg
US efforts to decouple from China are hurting American businesses, warns ex-Treasury chief Henry Paulson
- Paulson, who served in George W Bush’s administration, says the rivalry between the two sides is making the world a more dangerous place
- In an article, he argued that Washington’s allies were not so keen to decouple from China and this is putting US companies at a disadvantage
Henry Paulson said the two sides should try to improve cooperation. Photo: Bloomberg