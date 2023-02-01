Antony Blinken is planning to raise Russia’s war in Ukraine during his visit to China. Photo: AFP
Beijing urges US to ‘end obsession with containing China’ ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit
- A commentary in the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily appeals to Washington to seek common ground and shun a ‘blind anti-China approach’
- The expected trip to China follows a meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden last year, but is not expected to lead to a major shift in relations
Antony Blinken is planning to raise Russia’s war in Ukraine during his visit to China. Photo: AFP