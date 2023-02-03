Science, business and language are priority Russian subjects in China’s government-led talent push. Photo: Keith Mundy
Science, business and language are priority Russian subjects in China’s government-led talent push. Photo: Keith Mundy
China-Russia relations
China /  Diplomacy

China gives Russian studies high grades in new overseas scholarship drive

  • Science, business, language are priority Russian subjects in government-led talent push
  • Study in Ukraine in discouraged because of ‘unstable situation’

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Science, business and language are priority Russian subjects in China’s government-led talent push. Photo: Keith Mundy
Science, business and language are priority Russian subjects in China’s government-led talent push. Photo: Keith Mundy
READ FULL ARTICLE