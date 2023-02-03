US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Chicago, Illinois, in January. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Chicago, Illinois, in January. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Antony Blinken to meet China’s Xi Jinping during Beijing visit: Financial Times

  • The US secretary of state will also discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during his trip next week
  • The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:48am, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Chicago, Illinois, in January. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Chicago, Illinois, in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE