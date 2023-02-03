China has responded to an air base deal struck during US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines. Photo: AP
China has responded to an air base deal struck during US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US bases deal could drag Philippines into troubled waters: China

  • Plans to increase US military sites in the archipelago are responsible for escalating regional tensions, Beijing’s embassy in Manila said
  • The statement said China hopes the Philippine side can stay vigilant and resist being taken advantage of

Teddy Ng and Kawala Xie

Updated: 12:30pm, 3 Feb, 2023

