China has responded to an air base deal struck during US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines. Photo: AP
US bases deal could drag Philippines into troubled waters: China
- Plans to increase US military sites in the archipelago are responsible for escalating regional tensions, Beijing’s embassy in Manila said
- The statement said China hopes the Philippine side can stay vigilant and resist being taken advantage of
