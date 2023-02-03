The balloon pictured in the sky over Billings, Montana. Photo: Reuters
Chinese spy balloon claims: Beijing urges US to respond ‘calmly and prudently’
- Beijing has not issued an outright denial and said it was ‘learning about the verification of the matter’ and had ‘no intention’ of violating US air space
- US officials say they do not believe the balloon is a serious intelligence threat and some analysts have speculated that it may not be used for spying
The balloon pictured in the sky over Billings, Montana. Photo: Reuters